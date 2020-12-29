Playkey Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 103.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $177,344.74 and $32,707.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00044180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.02124184 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

