PlayChip (PLA) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $790.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00045415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00293325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

