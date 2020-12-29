Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

PLYA opened at $5.58 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

