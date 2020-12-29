Planet Fitness Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,719 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average volume of 530 put options.
In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,703 shares of company stock worth $48,306,224. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,060,000.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
