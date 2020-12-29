Planet Fitness Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,719 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average volume of 530 put options.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,703 shares of company stock worth $48,306,224. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,060,000.

NYSE PLNT opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.