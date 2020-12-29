PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $507,387.09 and approximately $2.57 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,638.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.52 or 0.01312087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00276760 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

