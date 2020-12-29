PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $504,262.14 and $957,886.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,999.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.47 or 0.01286948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00261601 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.