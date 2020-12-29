Pirl Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $17,750.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.