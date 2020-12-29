PiplCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $138,101.21 and $7.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00143436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00196356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00607838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00326726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055863 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.