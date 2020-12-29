Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 13,760 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:PHD opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
