Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $7,512,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $6,862,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.