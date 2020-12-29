Phillips 66 Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,249 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

