PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading Down 5.3%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 656,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 448,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 124.88% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

