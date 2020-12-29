Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $631.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

