PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and $413,243.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00042936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.02092270 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

