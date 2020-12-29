Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wolfe Research

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Paychex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.