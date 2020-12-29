Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

