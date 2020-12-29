Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 43,867 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,867 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 124,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

