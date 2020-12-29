Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,866 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CommScope were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

