Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $125,000 in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

