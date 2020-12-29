Paloma Partners Management Co Has $98,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189,157 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SLM were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 52.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 22.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 169,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

