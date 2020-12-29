Paloma Partners Management Co Has $158,000 Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 46.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Seaways by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in International Seaways by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

INSW opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $454.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

