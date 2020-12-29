Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 104,863 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 833.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHS opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $227.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

