Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 54,014,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 60,925,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $28,761,052.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,804,161 shares of company stock worth $220,932,354.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.