PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $32,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

