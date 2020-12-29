Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,065.94

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,065.94 ($13.93) and last traded at GBX 1,059.74 ($13.85), with a volume of 84818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 982 ($12.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £872.32 million and a P/E ratio of -60.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 879.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 830.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39). Also, insider Martin Diggle purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($254,768.75).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.