Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Trading Up 19.2%

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) were up 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 76,938,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,184% from the average daily volume of 1,796,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

