Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at $359,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORRF. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

