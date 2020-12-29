Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of ORGO opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

