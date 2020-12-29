O’Reilly Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 595 call options on the company. This is an increase of 663% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

ORLY opened at $457.06 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

