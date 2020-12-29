Orchid Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $85.11 million and $7.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.93 or 0.02074753 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

