Orbitcoin Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $424,425.77 and $3,757.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,803.49 or 0.99864250 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00029340 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.94 or 0.00394709 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00525842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00146146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.