OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) Trading Up 7.4%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 300,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 814,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $824.19 million and a PE ratio of 21.56.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

