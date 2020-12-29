ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ONEOK is poised to benefit from the rising volumes in its pipelines as producers resumed production. With a gradual ramp-up in output, the utility is poised to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments. Also, it reduced its 2020 CAPEX and made cost-saving efforts to offset the effects of the pandemic. The buyout of ONEOK Partners gives it a distinct competitive edge. Moreover, shares of ONEOK have outperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company's operations are subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services, recent expansion efforts will likely position it well in the high-production region and contribute to its future earnings. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which heightens its risks of incurring higher expenses to maintain necessary land use.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

