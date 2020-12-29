Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

