Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Oncologix Tech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,450,400 shares trading hands.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLG)

Oncologix Tech, Inc, a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services.

