ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $36.00 at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.74.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -798.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $85,953.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,751 shares of company stock worth $25,935,283. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,541,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

