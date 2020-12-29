Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,630. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.50 million. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

