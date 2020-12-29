Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OLMA) Quiet Period Will End on December 29th

Olema Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:OLMA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 29th. Olema Pharmaceuticals had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Olema Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

