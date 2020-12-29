OKB (OKB) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $443.62 million and approximately $304.10 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00027378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00044664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00294595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.87 or 0.02136081 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

