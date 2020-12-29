ODEM Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $75,041.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODEM has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00285620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.02 or 0.02096376 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

