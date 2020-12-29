Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.91. 105,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 44,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, an eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size, as well as is being developed for dim light or night vision disturbances, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and presbyopia indications.

