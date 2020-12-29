Observer (OBSR) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $307,147.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00141644 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00193902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00603591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00324255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

