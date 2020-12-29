Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

OMP stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $390.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.36. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.