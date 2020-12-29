Nxt Hits Market Cap of $10.54 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $902,513.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025256 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008925 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.