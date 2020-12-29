NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.84 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $93.84 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for $16.17 or 0.00061735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00143809 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00211253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00615514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00333563 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056160 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

