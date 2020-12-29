NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $545.84.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $516.00 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,123 shares of company stock valued at $31,424,153. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.