Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09. 22,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 22,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 241,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

