Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMT)
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
See Also: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.