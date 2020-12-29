Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 53,130 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

