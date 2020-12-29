Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $46.70. 644,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,323. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 52.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

