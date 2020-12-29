NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

NYSE NS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. 737,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.60. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

